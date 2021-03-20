LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in several assaults throughout the San Fernando Valley.
On March 9, a woman was walking her dog on the sidewalk around 9 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her neck. He then threw her to the ground, punched her, and attempted to strangle her, officers reported.READ MORE: Woman Fatally Shot In Compton
Someone passing by intervened, which is when the suspect stopped and fled on foot.
LAPD’s Van Nuys Division needs help in identifying a suspect involved in various assaults.
The 1st incident occurred on Feb 9th @ 5 PM in the 13400 block of Moorpark St. The 2nd incident occurred on Feb 12th @ 8AM in the 13000 block of Ventura Blvd. pic.twitter.com/QGw2jEDLRZ
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 20, 2021READ MORE: 'Stop Asian Hate' Candlelight Vigil Scheduled In Alhambra On Saturday
RELATED: Police Shoot Allegedly Armed Man After Pursuit Ends In El Sereno
LAPD said the suspect is believed to have assaulted people in two other situations. On Feb. 9 around 5 p.m. in the 13400 block of Moorpark Street and on Feb. 12 around 8 a.m. in the 13000 block of Ventura Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a 5-feet-6-inch tall Black male. He has a muscular build and is between 25 to 35 years old, weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a large logo on the front, dark jeans, and black shoes with a stripe on the side.
Anyone with information regarding the attacks to call the LAPD Van Nuys Station at 818-374-008.MORE NEWS: Two Firefighters Injured While Battling Apartment Complex In Azusa
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)