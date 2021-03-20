LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in several assaults throughout the San Fernando Valley.

On March 9, a woman was walking her dog on the sidewalk around 9 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her neck. He then threw her to the ground, punched her, and attempted to strangle her, officers reported.

Someone passing by intervened, which is when the suspect stopped and fled on foot.

LAPD said the suspect is believed to have assaulted people in two other situations. On Feb. 9 around 5 p.m. in the 13400 block of Moorpark Street and on Feb. 12 around 8 a.m. in the 13000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a 5-feet-6-inch tall Black male. He has a muscular build and is between 25 to 35 years old, weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a large logo on the front, dark jeans, and black shoes with a stripe on the side.

Anyone with information regarding the attacks to call the LAPD Van Nuys Station at 818-374-008.

