INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Johnny Juzang scored 27 points in his second big game of the NCAA Tournament, helping No. 11 seed UCLA beat sixth-seeded BYU 73-62 to advance in the East Region.
Jules Bernard added 16 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 13 for the Bruins. They’ll face No. 14 seed Abilene Christian for a spot in the Sweet 16. Alex Barcello led the Cougars with 20 points while Brandon Averette finished with 15.
UCLA got its first win in regulation since handling Utah on Feb. 25. The Bruins survived a scare from Michigan State in the First Four.