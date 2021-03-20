WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The music was blasting as customers at Rocco’s Tavern enjoyed great company and food indoors for the first time in months. It was the first weekend Los Angeles was in the red tier, allowing businesses to ease restrictions.
"We're just here to have a good time," said customer Derek "We've been missing that here in West Hollywood."
All indoor operations at restaurants and movie theaters were shut down for a year during the pandemic in Los Angeles.
Now that businesses are opening back up, moviegoers in Burbank are excited.
"Coming to the movie theater was wonderful," said Lourdes, a Santa Clarita resident. "It was just like how it used to be. It's a nice treat."
Sanitizing wipes were provided outside of the AMC theater and visitors were spaced out six-feet apart from each other inside while watching movies.