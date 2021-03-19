LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The CDC now says that students can be spaced 3 feet apart, rather than six, in classrooms where universal masking is observed.
The new guidelines show the CDC is turning away from the 6-foot distancing recommendation, which had forced schools to remove desks, stagger scheduling, and take other steps to keep kids apart.READ MORE: Family Demands Answers After 17-Year-Old Jimenez Morales Drowns During Swim Class At Valley High School In Santa Ana
According to its new guidelines, the CDC recommends all students keep a distance of at least 3 feet apart in classrooms where mask use is universal. But for middle and high school students in communities where COVID-19 transmission is high, the CDC recommends a distance of 6 feet apart if “cohorting” – where students are kept together with the same peers and staff throughout the school day – is not possible.READ MORE: Glenn Weiss Tabbed To Direct 'Movie-Like' Academy Awards Ceremony
“This recommendation is because COVID-19 transmission dynamics are different in older students – that is, they are more likely to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and spread it than younger children,” the CDC said.MORE NEWS: Riverside County Cheerleaders Victorious, Can Now Cheer On Sidelines At Football Games
California state guidelines currently say students should be spaced 4 feet apart, and it’s not clear if the state will adhere with the CDC’s new recommendation of 3 feet.