EL SERENO (CBSLA) — Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department Friday shot an allegedly armed man after a brief pursuit ended when he crashed into an El Sereno home.
According to the department, officers from the Hollenbeck division initially conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Ithaca and Haven at about 7 p.m. for an alleged equipment violation.
Police said when officers approached the vehicle, the driver backed up toward them and sped away before crashing into a home in the 2900 block of Bullard Avenue, near Chester Street.
According to police, officers shot the driver after he allegedly exited his vehicle with a handgun. The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.
Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured.