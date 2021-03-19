WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — An investigation was underway Friday after officers with the Los Angeles Police Department shot an allegedly armed man in the Westlake District.
According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street, near 6th Street, for reports of a man armed with a hammer and an axe.
When officers arrived on the scene, the department said there was some sort of altercation and police opened fire on the man who was then taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
No officers were injured.