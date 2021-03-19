PASADENA (CBSLA) – An 11-year-old boy who was critically wounded when at least one gunman opened fire while he was playing in the front yard of his Pasadena home last month was discharged from the hospital Thursday.

Pasadena police report that Mario Gabriel Ramirez was released Thursday evening from a local hospital to continue his recovery at home.

On the afternoon of Feb. 14, Mario was playing with his cousins in the front yard of his home in the 300 block of Parke Street when a sedan pulled up, at least one suspect emerged, opened fire and then jumped back into the vehicle and sped away, Pasadena police said.

Mario was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Mario was struck three times and had to undergo multiple surgeries, a family member told CBSLA.

“Earlier tonight, we had the opportunity to help welcome Mario home from the hospital,” police said in a Facebook post Thursday evening. “Officers and our public safety partners from Pasadena Fire Department lined the street to show this brave young man our support, and to wish him well as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained a few weeks ago. We hope we made his return home as special as it could be given the difficult circumstances.”

No arrests have been made and there is still no word on a motive. At the time, police said that investigators believe three men were in the car, described only as a light-colored four-door sedan.

Detectives have no evidence that Mario was the intended victim.