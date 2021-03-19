LOS ANGELES (AP) — William Karlsson had the winning goal, Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Friday night.

Robin Lehner made 23 saves as the Golden Knights won their fifth straight. It was the first start for Lehner since Feb. 7 because of a concussion.

Alex Iafallo and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who have dropped three of four. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Karlsson put Vegas back in front 3-2 with 4:45 left in the second period by tipping Jonathan Marchessault’s shot from the point. Karlsson played after recording a false positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

William Carrier scored his first of the season to make it 4-2, deflecting Nicolas Hague’s shot at 10:34 of the third.

Moore tied it up 2-all for the Kings at 6:18 of the second, redirecting Matt Roy’s shot from the blue line in.

Pacioretty got his third and fourth goals during a five-game point streak to spot the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead after the first. He buried a one-timer from the slot at 10:17 off a centering pass by Mark Stone

Pacioretty’s second goal, his 16th of the season, wasn’t quite as clear cut. A lengthy video review by the league’s situation room was required to determine the puck crossed the line while in Quick’s glove off Pacioretty’s backhand at 12:53.

The Kings pulled back a goal with 17.2 seconds left in the first when a charging Iafallo chipped in the rebound of Anze Kopitar’s shot to make it 2-1.

STREAKS

Pacioretty has nine points in his past five games. Stone has four goals and four assists during a six-game point streak, in addition to a point in each of the last 10 games he has appeared in after missing the March 8 game against Minnesota. Defenseman Shea Theodore extended his run of games with a point to six by notching the primary assist on Pacioretty’s second goal.

MR. BILL

Karlsson became the second player in the Golden Knights’ brief history to reach 200 points, getting there in his 255th game. Marchessault leads the franchise with 202 points, but Karlsson leads his line mate in all-time goals with 89.

UP NEXT

The Golden Knights and Kings will play again in Los Angeles on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)