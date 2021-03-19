LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A portion of Main Street in the South Park and Historic South-Central neighborhoods will be closed during the day on Saturday and Sunday for resurfacing.
The street will be closed from Vernon to Slauson avenues from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, StreetsLA said.
StreetsLA recently resurfaced Sherman Grove Avenue from Kyle Street to Foothill Boulevard in Sunland to make “our streets safe and mobile for all.”
Today our StreetsLA crew was profiling – part of a resurfacing project on Sherman Grove Ave from Kyle St. to Foothill Blvd in #cd7 StreetsLA- making our streets safe and mobile for all. @MRodCD7 @LACityDPW @GMsTREEtsLA1H2O @LACity pic.twitter.com/7fXjnegbJo
— StreetsLA (@BSSLosAngeles) March 18, 2021
During construction, traffic will be restricted from all lanes.
During construction, traffic will be restricted from all lanes.

Drivers are advised to reroute on Slauson Avenue, Vernon Avenue, Broadway, San Pedro Street or other routes.
