LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California lawmakers have voted to expand paid sick leave for more than 10 million workers with coronavirus symptoms.
SB 95 reinstates emergency paid sick leave that expired on Dec. 31. The bill mandates up to two weeks of paid time off for workers with symptoms of COVID-19, in quarantine, who need time off to get a vaccine, or are caring for someone with COVID-19 or for a child who is distance learning from home.
When signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, it would extend this emergency paid sick leave for workers through Sept. 30 of this year.
Companies with more than 500 employees can be reimbursed for paid sick leave costs under the American Rescue Plan.