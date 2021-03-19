LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday to $3.922 — its highest amount since Nov. 22, 2019.
According to AAA, the average price has increased 57.4 cents in the past 59 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Thursday. Gas prices are 6 cents more than they were one week ago, and 56.5 cents greater than one year ago.
In Orange County, the average price rose to $3.905 — its highest amount since Nov. 20, 2019. It has increased 68.1 cents in the past 73 days.
Orange County's average price is 4.9 cents more than one week ago and 60.8 cents greater than one year ago.
“Oil Price Information Service reported Wednesday that wholesale prices are now dropping on news that some gasoline components that were in short supply have now arrived from overseas,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.
"Also, OPIS reported that Arizona supply issues are resolving as Texas refineries return to full production, so California refineries are sending less gasoline to Arizona."
