By CBSLA Staff
WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — A woman died Friday in West Hills after her vehicle was struck by an apparent street racer, police said.

The crash happened in the 24300 block of Vanowen Street shortly after 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

According to LAFD, a man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and a bystander sustained minor injuries helping pull a person from one of the wrecked vehicles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet that two or three cars were allegedly street racing when one lost control and crashed into the woman’s car.