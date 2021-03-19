WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — A woman died Friday in West Hills after her vehicle was struck by an apparent street racer, police said.

The crash happened in the 24300 block of Vanowen Street shortly after 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

According to LAFD, a man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and a bystander sustained minor injuries helping pull a person from one of the wrecked vehicles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet that two or three cars were allegedly street racing when one lost control and crashed into the woman’s car.

Tragic incident in West Hills

Preliminary info is that two to three cars were street racing when one lost control, colliding into an innocent female driver who was declared dead at scene.

Street racing is illegal and can have serious & deadly consequences.

It’s not worth it. https://t.co/YOjxJqNuNU

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 20, 2021