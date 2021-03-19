LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people were hospitalized Friday after an SUV crashed into a market in the heart of Hollywood.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at 6777 Hollywood Blvd. near Highland, according to SKY2's Desmond Shaw.
A total of five patients were transported to a local hospital, at least four of whom were in serious to critical condition, according to fire officials.
One patient declined to be transported.
The driver was reportedly detained at the scene.