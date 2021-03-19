RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — High school cheerleaders rallied Thursday night against what they say is a sexist policy — not being able to resume cheerleading at football games, even as football players take the field.

Most high school sports have been allowed to resume in Riverside County, which has improved into the red tier due to improving coronavirus case rates and allowed the county to resume indoor dining and most high school sports. Cheerleading at games, however, is not allowed, and cheerleaders from three different schools protesting in front of Martin Luther King High School in Riverside believe the state doesn’t consider what they do to be a sport, but rather a support.

“We all know that it’s a sport people often look down on,” cheerleader Jaiden Pekar said.

The California Department of Public Health guidance says “sideline cheer, band, drumline or other supporting groups are not allowed to attending sporting events at this time.

However, competitive cheer — where cheerleading is the main focus of the event – is permitted in the red tier.

But cheerleaders and their parents say this is not enough.

“If football can touch each other and sweat on each other during a COVID pandemic, these girls can,” mother Leanne Cuenka said.