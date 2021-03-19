LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Emmy-winning director and Oscar telecast veteran Glenn Weiss was tabbed Friday as the director of the 93rd Oscars ceremony.

The April 25 award show will be Weiss’ sixth time directing the Oscar telecast. He has collected a pair of Emmy Awards for his past work on the Oscars. He has also directed 19 Tony Awards shows, earning another three Emmys.

“Our plan is that this year’s Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show, and Glenn has embraced this approach and come up with ideas of his own on how to achieve this,” according to a statement from ceremony producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh.

The Academy has confirmed that the show will be held at both Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, but it has not publicly released any specific plans for the telecast.

Meanwhile, The Academy of Motions Arts and Sciences sent out a letter Thursday to nominees in which it disclosed that the event will be aired live, and no Zooming will be allowed. Nominees are being asked to attend in person.

“For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show,” read the letter, which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Guests are also strongly encouraged to dress formally and avoid casual attire.

“We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which is actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not.”

On Monday, the day the nominees were announced, the Academy revealed that the April 25th ceremony will be held at both its usual home, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, as well as a second location: Union Station, Los Angeles’ railway hub located near downtown L.A.

The Academy Awards are usually held in February but was pushed back two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

