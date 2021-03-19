SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Santa Barbara County has detected its first cases of the U.K. variant of the coronavirus, health officials reported Thursday.
According to the Santa Barbara County Health Department (PHD), the two residents are the first to test positive in the county. The cases were unrelated and neither person had traveled abroad. Both recovered.
The U.K. variant, also known as B.1.1.7, was first detected in the U.S. in late December. As of March 11, there have been 265 confirmed cases in California, according to state numbers.
Los Angeles County has confirmed 55 cases of the U.K. variant through Wednesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant “spreads more quickly and easily than other variants.”
Santa Barbara County has recorded 32,755 cases and 434 deaths from the coronavirus through Thursday. At least 131,998 vaccine doses have been administered.