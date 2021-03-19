ENCINO (CBSLA) — A 100-year-old man was found murdered in his home Thursday after a man went on a slashing spree in Encino, Los Angeles police said.
The incident began at 11:50 a.m. when LAPD officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon in the 4400 block of Coronet Drive.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had suffered minor injuries. Witnesses directed officers to a suspect, identified as 47-year-old Adam Dimmerman, who was taken into custody.
Officers said an axe and a knife were recovered at the scene. The victim did not require treatment.
However, about an hour later, officers responded to a home in the 17700 block of Alonzo Place, where a 100-year-old man was found dead from numerous contusions and lacerations, police said.
Dimmerman is suspected in the slaying.
“There was an officer that basically told me to stay indoors and there’s a guy with a machete who is walking around here,” David Ginsburg, a neighbor, said. “They just wanted us to be safe.”
Police said Dimmerman had a dog with him. Animal control was called to the scene and took the animal into protective custody.
Police announced late Thursday night Dimmerman, was booked on suspicion of murder. He was being held on $2 million bail. There was no word on a motive in the attacks.
Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Steve Castro at 818-374-1925.