BURBANK (CBSLA) – Disney employees could be returning to offices sometime this summer, according to a report Friday.
Variety says the company notified its employees about a return sometime after July 4 in an internal video.
According to the report, there were no details about the move other than it being a phased return to the workplace with only a limited number of employees initially returning.
The Burbank-based Disney has not publicly commented on the report.
On Thursday, Disneyland announced it would reopen its theme park to all vistors by the end of April. Per state guidelines, only California residents will be allowed to visit.