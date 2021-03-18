LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by actor Armie Hammer held a news conference Thursday alongside celebrity attorney Gloria Allred.
The woman, identified only as Effie, told reporters in a virtual news conference that she had an on-and-off relationship with Hammer from 2016 to 2020. She claims that one night in 2017, he raped her.
“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie told reporters. “He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”
Hammer did not immediately comment on the latest allegations.
Back in January, unverified texts surfaced on social media which stated that Hammer had cannibalism and rape fetishes.
Last month, the 34-year-old actor released a statement through his attorney which said that all his sexual activities outside his marriage were “completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”
According to Variety, the allegations have forced Hammer to exit two upcoming movie projects, “Shotgun Wedding” and “The Offer.”
Hammer is known for movies including “The Social Network,” “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”