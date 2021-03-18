LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – USC will hold graduation ceremonies for both its 2020 and 2021 graduating classes this spring – with social distancing limits in place.

The university announced Thursday it “received permission from state authorities” to host in-person commencement at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum across several days from May 14-25.

The scheduling will allow USC to accommodate for “density” guidelines and cleaning following each event, USC President Carol Folt said.

While graduates will have the opportunity to cross the stage, hear their names read, receive their diplomas, and have their photos taken while projected on the screens at the stadium, each graduate will only be allowed a maximum of two guests in attendance, Folt said.

Also, due to current state guidelines, the ceremonies – as others statewide – will be limited to only people who are currently residing in California, though Folt added USC is working to “see if there is any avenue to allow out-of-state residents to attend the ceremonies.”

The university will not be allowed to hood doctoral candidates “due to distancing requirements”, Folt added. Hooding ceremonies will take place at a future date.

In addition to the in-person ceremonies, USC will host a virtual celebration for its graduates on May 13.