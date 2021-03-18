COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help to find a parolee they say shot a man who was trying to help a screaming woman in Costa Mesa.
Max Diamond, 29, of Norwalk, should be considered armed and dangerous, Costa Mesa police officials said.
According to police, a 30-year-old Costa Mesa man heard a woman screaming for help in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Harbor Boulevard on March 2. When he went to check on the woman, he saw her running away and another man chasing after her, police said.
The man told police he followed them, and last saw the woman running south on Harbor Boulevard. Her attacker turned and confronted the man, then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot him, police said.
The man was driven to a hospital, where he was treated and released.
Detectives identified Diamond as the shooter and are asking for help in capturing him. A description of Diamond was not released, but a previous booking photo shows he has distinctive facial tattoos – including a word over his left eyebrow, the letters "TRM" on his chin, and more writing on his left chin/cheek area.
Anyone with information about Diamond’s whereabouts or witnessed the shooting can contact Detective Joe Saar at (714) 754-5643 or by email at jsaar@costamesaca.gov, or Detective Sergeant Jose Morales at (714) 754-4933 or by email at jmorales@costamesaca.gov.