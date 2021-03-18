LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – Two women were killed last Friday when they were struck by a car while crossing an intersection. Now, neighbors are signing a petition to make the crossing safer.

Christine Yan and Isabelle Zhang were friends and decided to take a quick walk to a family member’s house nearby. When they never arrived, their families became worried.

Zhang was married and liked to play video games. She came to the United States to study.

“Her and my brother would’ve been together for six years this Sunday,” said Emily Vu, Zhang’s sister-in-law. “They were college sweethearts.”

Yan enjoyed baking and was known as a kind soul.

“She was the kind of person who was just really sweet, gentle, and caring. She looked after me as if I was her little sister,” said Elizabeth, her cousin.

The intersection at Bloomfield Avenue and Lemming Street in Lakewood they were killed at has no flashing lights or stoplights. There is a painted crosswalk and signs. Deputies said the driver stopped and called for help when the crash happened.

“Her mom was just on the phone she was crying we didn’t know what happened and it wasn’t until we got there that her mom said Isabelle was gone and a car crash had happened,” said Fu.

Some say the intersection is dangerous and they worry this could happen again.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of close calls and it’s really scary,” said neighbor Audrey Castro.

A neighbor started a petition to make the City of Lakewood install a traffic signal or pedestrian warning device. City leaders said they will be conducting a traffic survey to see if any changes need to be made.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe page, go here.

If you would like to sign the petition, go here.