PASADENA (CBSLA) – A 43-year-old man has been charged for stealing chicken during an armed robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Pasadena last month, authorities reported Thursday.
Steve Carlos Williams of Duarte is charged with two counts each of robbery and assault with a firearm.
On the evening of Feb. 3, an unmasked man entered Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles, located at 830 N. Lake Ave., produced a gun and demanded that workers fill a bag with chicken.
When Robert Gonzalez, a cook, asked the suspect for clarification about whether he wanted cash or food, the suspect allegedly told Gonzalez, “They ain’t got no money in the kitchen.”
“I understand our chicken is good, but, I mean, that’s some expensive chicken he’s got there,” Gonzalez told CBSLA last month. “It was just pretty stupid and crazy at the same time.”
The suspect eventually took the bag of chicken, along with some takeout orders which had already been prepared, and fled. No one was hurt.
Several days later, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Williams on unrelated charges. It’s unclear what those were.
He was later indicted by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office in the Roscoe’s robbery and was arraigned on Feb. 26, Pasadena police said.
Williams was being held on $125,000 bail.