LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams are giving fans a first look at the team’s new QB.

The team announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions to acquire Matthew Stafford for QB Jared Goff and undisclosed draft picks.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew and his family to the Rams organization,” said Head Coach Sean McVay. “He has consistently shown he is an elite thrower of the football and is a leader on and off of the field. We’re excited for what he brings to our team.”

The Rams also released a preview image of Stafford wearing the blue and gold Thursday.

First look at QB1 in his new threads 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hjTqv1w8Wg — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 18, 2021

Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in 2009 threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 2020. He completed 62.2 percent of his passes and posted 7.7 yards per attempt with a 96.3 passer rating this past season.

He spent 12 seasons in Detroit and departs as the Lions’ all-time leader in completions (3,898) passing yards (45,109), passing touchdowns (282), and quarterback wins (74).

Stafford is the fastest quarterback in NFL history to 20,000 passing yards (71 games), 30,000 passing yards (109 games), and 40,000 passing yards (147 games). He has the most consecutive seasons with 550+ passing attempts (eight), the most pass attempts in a season (727) and is the only quarterback in history with 700-plus attempts in a season. His 136 consecutive starts from 2011 to 2019 is the seventh-longest streak by a QB in NFL history.

Though he’s new to Southern California, Stafford received a warm welcome from childhood pal and fellow LA sports icon Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.

Reunion in LA. A message from Matthew's childhood friend @ClaytonKersh22. pic.twitter.com/mkiulhnnSA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 18, 2021

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 started all 69 regular season games he played for the Rams. He completed 1,536-of-2,421 passing attempts for 18,171 yards with 107 touchdowns and 55 interceptions with a 91.5 passer rating. Additionally, Goff started five-of-six postseason appearances, including Super Bowl LIII.