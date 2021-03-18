SAN MARINO (CBSLA) — The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens will reopen its art galleries on April 17 after being closed for over one year, the museum announced Thursday.
The reopening comes as counties in the region moved into the less restrictive red tier of the state's coronavirus reopening system, allowing for limited museum attendance.
Only 25 percent capacity will be allowed to attend at a time, and visitors must obtain tickets in advance at huntington.org.
The newly restored masterpiece of 18th- century British portraiture, “The Blue Boy” by Thomas Gainsborough will be available for viewing.
In addition, "Made in L.A. 2020: a version," the fifth iteration of the Hammer Museum's biennial exhibition, will debut at both the Hammer Museum and the Huntington in two versions that make up the whole, and will remain at both institutions through Aug. 1.
Planning for the reopening of other galleries at the Huntington, including the Library Exhibition Hall, is underway.
The gardens remain open for visitors with online reservations.
More information can be found at huntington.org.
