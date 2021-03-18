RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — High school cheerleaders will rally Thursday night after being told by Riverside County public health officials they would not be able to resume cheerleading at football games.
Most high school sports have been allowed to resume in Riverside County, which has improved into the red tier due to improving coronavirus case rates and allowed the county to resume indoor dining and most high school sports – except cheerleading.READ MORE: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tick Up In OC, But ICU Numbers Drop
“Most sports have been able to resume in Riverside County but sideline cheer has been refused this opportunity,” a petition aimed at Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county’s public health officer, said. “This sport is easily done with masks and is an outside activity for football games. Why are cheerleaders being left out?”READ MORE: Woman Alleges Actor Armie Hammer Raped Her, LAPD Investigating
Riverside County has also banned bands, drumlines and other supporting groups at sporting events, even as football is allowed to resume in the red tier. However, competitive cheer — where cheerleading is the main focus of the event – is permitted in the red tier.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Site Coming To Bell Next Week
“The rationale, as I’ve said, is simply too many people on the field at once,” a statement identified as a response from the state says on Riverside County Public Health Department website.