ENCINO (CBSLA) — At least one person was dead Thursday after a man went on a slashing spree with a machete and a knife in Encino, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The suspect was taken into custody.

According to police, the first call came in just before noon after a man said he had been slashed on his arm near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and White Oak Avenue by a man possibly carrying a machete. That man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers were then called to a home on Alonzo Avenue and White Oak Place for reports of a man with a hatchet. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from his wounds.

Ultimately, police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident on Karen Drive and White Oak Place.

“There was an officer that basically told me to stay indoors and there’s a guy with a machete who is walking around here,” David Ginsburg, a neighbor, said. “They just wanted us to be safe.”

Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, had a dog with him. Animal control was called to the scene and took the animal into protective custody.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released, nor has a motive been established.