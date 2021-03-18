BELL (CBSLA) — A COVID-19 vaccination site will open Monday at the Bell Community Center to make doses more accessible to residents in lower-income neighborhoods, County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced Thursday.
“The COVID-19 crisis has been most severe in areas such as Southeast Los Angeles where residents serve as frontline essential workers, live in multi-generational or overcrowded housing conditions and have little to no access to healthcare,” Solis said. “All these factors have put families living in this region at greater risk of exposure and infection.”READ MORE: High School Cheerleaders Ready To Fight, Fight, Fight To Get Back On Riverside County Football Fields
Solis’ office said there have been 59,514 COVID-19 confirmed cases across the Southeast Los Angeles communities in her First District and 813 deaths.
Meanwhile, only about 55% of eligible residents have been vaccinated.READ MORE: Woman Alleges Actor Armie Hammer Raped Her, LAPD Investigating
The new vaccination site will operate at the Bell Community Center, 6250 Pine Ave.
Residents from communities including Bell, Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Huntington Park, Maywood, South Gate, Walnut Park and Vernon can take advantage of the resource.
“Bringing doses of hope directly to Southeast Los Angeles will provide older adults, food and agriculture workers, individuals disabilities or underlying health conditions, and other populations eligible, with an accessible manner to get immunized,” Solis said.MORE NEWS: Catalytic Converters Etched With License Plate Numbers For Free In Diamond Bar
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)