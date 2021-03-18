LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Riverside County added 211 cases and 45 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 292,817 cases and 4,097 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 284,982 had recovered.

There were 187 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 37 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Riverside County reported that 762,052 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 185 newly confirmed cases and 38 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 289,242 cases and 3,619 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 284,253 had recovered.

There were 182 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 37 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.

Health officials reported 523,005 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

Ventura County health officials reported 60 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 79,028 cases and 940 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 77,592 had recovered.

There were 46 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 19 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions from Wednesday.

Ventura County reported Wednesday that it had administered 281,751 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 195,297 first doses and 86,454 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

As of Thursday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,621,421 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,609,720 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,212,169 tests.