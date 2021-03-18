COMPTON (CBSLA) — A $10,000 reward is being offered Thursday for information in the murder of a man who was just walking in Compton.
Rodney Donaldson Jr., 28, was walking in the 500 block of North Kemp Street in Compton the night of Jan. 2 when he was fatally shot.
Donaldson — who graduated from Benedict College, where he played football – had been living with his family and had been helping with the care of his father, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The shooter or shooters was in a black 2001-2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was last seen speeding away from the area. No further information was available about the shooter.
A $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Donaldson’s killer. Anyone with information about the shooting can call their local sheriff’s station or make an anonymous tip to LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).