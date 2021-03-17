DOCKWEILER STATE BEACH (CBSLA) – Lifeguards and other marine rescuers were working together to get a whale back into the ocean after it washed ashore.
The roughly 25-foot gray whale was on Dockweiler State Beach south of Marine Del Rey.
Wildlife experts were trying to help the whale around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Progress was made by 5 p.m. when the whale was moved from the sand into shallow waters.
The whale was alive but struggling. Marine biologists were rushing to the scene to help before low tide started in the evening.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)