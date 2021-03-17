CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
If you're still waiting for your check, don't be concerned. 
Filed Under:Around The Nation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Keep an eye on your bank account this morning.

Stimulus relief checks have already started hitting American’s bank accounts.

The IRS says the payments are going out in batches and the paper checks will take longer.

If you want to check the status of your payment, you can use a new tool called ‘Get My Payment.’

Click here to use the tool