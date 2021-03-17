SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – There are a lot of things to toast to on this St. Patrick’s Day for restaurant owners, as Los Angeles moves to the less-restrictive red tier, meaning indoor dining can open back up at 25% capacity.
"I thank God because of the cases going down and so far, he's been very good to me. I'm still in business and I hope to be for a very long time," said Willy O'Sullivan, owner of O'Brien's Irish Pub & Restaurant.
Even without bar service Wednesday, there were plenty of drinks flowing and hearty food coming at O'Brien's Irish Pub & Restaurant in Santa Monica. Customers were just happy to be back on St. Paddy's Day.
“We’re here this year and we’re so excited,” said Claire Cordary, a patron. “This is my first restaurant experience in a year. It just feels like we’re coming out of something and it feels really great.”
Customers enjoyed drinking green beer and eating traditional Irish food.
“I’m celebrating St. Paddy’s Day after a year of this pandemic,” said Timothy V. Murphy. “I’m so dying to have a drink and corned beef and cabbage with my buddies and my lovely wife.”