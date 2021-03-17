ONTARIO (CBSLA) – Investigators say two cousins are missing and they are working to confirm whether they are the two people killed in an explosion at an Ontario home linked to a large fireworks cache.

Eighty properties remain under mandatory evacuation orders – possibly for days – as officials say they’re at risk for further explosions and 24 bomb technicians are now at work.

Investigators say it’s not clear whether the fireworks were being made at or sold from the home, only that there was a very large supply. The initial explosion had the magnitude of a bomb blast with a number of other explosions following.

That house and a back house were destroyed, and throughout the neighborhood the blasts blew out windows, buckled doors and brought people to their knees.

Police identified the missing cousins as Alex and Cesar Paez, who are 38 and 20 years old, respectively.

It’s unknown whether they were living at the home. Three other people also suffered minor injuries, including one woman who told us bullets – apparently heated by the explosion – fired into the walls of her home.

Ontario police have confirmed they’ve received numerous calls about illegal fireworks in the neighborhood with one linked to that house.

“The fireworks were random,” said neighbor and City Councilman John Loureiro. “You wouldn’t hear them for a couple weeks and then you’d hear couple more fireworks. But they were the high end firework.”

The Red Cross is now helping folks who live within the evacuation area to get hotels.

Local authorities say they need to make sure the area is secure before they can begin their investigation into exactly what happened.