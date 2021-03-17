GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – A prayer vigil was held in Orange County Wednesday night in response to a mass shooting that left eight people dead at an Atlanta spa.
The Garden Grove vigil was for the growing number of Asian-Americans who have been targetted by hate crimes in the last year.
Since the pandemic began, these crimes are up by an estimated 1,200% in the area, according to the Center For The Study Of Hate And Extremism.
Police are not certain if the spa shootings were racially motivated, but some community leaders believe they were.
"It is not acceptable," said Tammy Kim, vice-mayor of Irvine.
The Garden Grove mayor has asked police to boost already enhanced patrols.