LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers star LeBron James late Tuesday night offered his sympathies to the Asian-American community following the Atlanta-area spa shootings which have left at least eight people dead.

“My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa,” James tweeted following the Lakers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!!”

According to CBS News, the shootings occurred at 3 Atlanta-area spas. A suspect was arrested in one of the shootings, and Atlanta police said it is “extremely likely” he is also the suspect in the other two.

He was identified as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Ga.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry confirmed to CBS News that at least four of the eight victims were of Korean descent.

There has been a spike in hate crimes and racist incidents against Asian Americans across both Southern California and the U.S during the coronavirus pandemic.

Basketball star Jeremy Lin reported earlier this month that he was called “coronavirus” by another player while playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors in an NBA G league game.

