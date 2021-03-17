CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Caught On Camera, Los Angeles Police Department, Racial Slur

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a retired detective was caught on camera using a racial slur during a confrontation with a Black man.

The video, posted to social media, was reportedly taken Saturday following a crash in Valencia and shows the former detective demanding the other man provide his driver’s license.

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that his office would review 370 old cases in which the homicide detective was reportedly a witness.

LAPD issued a statement pledging its full cooperation with the process.

Neither Gascón nor LAPD identified the retired detective.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)