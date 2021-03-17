LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly 30 years ago, the body of an unidentified woman was found in a motel room in Albuquerque, New Mexico after check-out was not completed as scheduled.

Now, officers with the Albuquerque Police Department are hoping somebody in the Los Angeles area might know who she is after a recent tip led investigators to believe her name was Becca and she was from the L.A. County area — possibly Reseda or Sylmar.

According to police, the unidentified woman was found dead June 5, 1991 at a Super 8 Motel located near Interstate 40 and Interstate 25. There was no identification for the woman with her belongings.

She was wearing a multicolored tank top, white denim pants, silver loop earrings and a wide metal bracelet. A dark-colored purse and suitcase with women’s clothing were also found in the room.

The 5-foot-7 woman had her ears pierced and was described as being between the ages of 18 and 35, weighing 140 pounds with long and curly strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police did not immediately release the woman’s cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Albuquerque PD at 505-242-2677.