RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — Melvin – a dog that spent nearly two years waiting for a new home – was finally adopted by a family in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Melvin, who has been renamed Loki, was matched to the Maguires, who were in search of the “perfect pit” to join their two other dogs, according to spcaLA officials.

“We’ve waited 667 days to say these words: Melvin has left the building!” spcaLA said on Twitter accompanied by a picture of Loki and his new family.

We've waited 667 days to say these words: Melvin has left the building! Read the full story here: https://t.co/MAz3OA8Tae pic.twitter.com/HDmIQqK1x7 — spcaLA (@spcaLA) March 17, 2021

The nearly 4-year-old pit bull mix was adopted early this month after waiting 667 days. He was originally classified as a lost dog by Long Beach Animal Care Services and had been the longest-term resident at the spcaLA’s shelters.

“He’s going to have a great life now,” his new owner, Trish Maguire, said of Loki, describing the family’s new pet as “very excitable” and “very loving.”

She said her family began looking for another dog because it was “too quiet with just two” after their dog Romeo died last December.

She said the family “just wanted to be able to save a dog,” and realized the pit bull formerly known as Melvin looked like their very first pit mix.

The spcaLA is hoping to find a home for another pit bull mix, Chato, who has been at the South Bay adoption center in Hawthorne since February 2020.

The shelter recently posted a video on its Facebook page of the 6-year-old male dog romping about in a birthday hat in hopes of attracting someone to adopt him.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)