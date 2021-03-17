SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday recovered approximately 400 suspected stolen catalytic converters with an estimated value of $400,000.
According to the department, detectives from the Central Patrol Station served a search warrant at a home suspected of housing a catalytic converter fencing operation in the 1000 block of North Barton Street in San Bernardino at about 8:10 a.m.
During the execution of the warrant, investigators seized approximately 400 suspected stolen catalytic converters. They also recovered a stolen vehicle located on the property and evidence linking the fencing location to catalytic converter thefts, the department said.
Investigators said 22-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez Jimenez, of San Bernardino, was suspected of running the fencing operation. He was not home during the search, the department said.
The department said the investigation was ongoing and would be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.
Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 909-387-3545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.