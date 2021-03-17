LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The court-appointed attorney for Britney Spears said Wednesday he will bring a petition to have his client’s care manager named the permanent conservator of the singer’s person next month.

Samuel Ingham III told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny during a brief hearing that he will nominate Jodi Montgomery to serve in the new role. She has been the temporary conservator of Spears’ person since 2019.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008, when she began exhibiting bizarre behavior, including shaving her head.

The 39-year-old entertainer’s father, Jamie Spears, and the Bessemer Trust Co. are the co-conservators of the Spears estate and share management of her business affairs. Ingham has said his client would be happier without her father involved.

“It’s no small secret my client doesn’t want her father as the co-conservator,” Ingham said previously.

An attorney for Lynne Spears, the entertainer’s mother, told the court that his client does not object to Bessemer Trust Co. serving as co-conservator of her daughter’s estate. Ingham raised the issue after saying he was uncertain whether Lynne Spears had any problems with Bessemer’s participation.

The parties will return to court on April 27 for a hearing on accounting issues.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)