BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A majority of the Beverly Hills City Council has voted no confidence in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
The council voted 3-2 Tuesday night to adopt a resolution of a vote of no confidence in Gascón, who has been under increasing pressure to leave office.
Beverly Hills city officials said many of its residents have taken issue with several of Gascón's special directives – particularly the elimination of cash bail for misdemeanor, non-serious felony, and non-violent felonies; a ban on future sentencing enhancements and the withdrawal of previously issued enhancements; and "misdemeanor case management," which declines or dismisses certain charges before arraignment and without conditions unless "exceptions" or "factors for consideration" exist.
"Safety and security is job one," Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman said in a statement. "By disregarding the actions of criminals, we are undermining the work of our women and men in law enforcement. The laws which DA Gascón is ignoring were democratically passed and need to be enforced.
Gascón is now the subject of a recall effort supported by victims’ rights advocates and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.