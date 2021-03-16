VENTURA (CBSLA) — Styrofoam food and drink containers will be banned in Ventura, effective July 1.
Expanded polystyrene containers, which are better known as Styrofoam, have been found to have significant and long-term environmental impacts. The material has been banned by more than 100 California cities and counties to reduce polystyrene litter in the environment.
"Polystyrene is one of the most prevalent forms of litter found in our storm drains, creeks, rivers, beaches, parks, and open spaces," Ventura Mayor Sofia Rubalcava said in a statement. "It's light, hard to remove, and quickly breaks into small pieces."
The Ventura City Council unanimously approved the ban on the containers – which are most commonly used at restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and other businesses – in November of 2020. The types of banned items include, but are not limited to, cups, plates, bowls, meat trays, clamshells, and coolers that are not completely contained by other materials.
Businesses that experience a financial hardship or difficulty in adhering to the ban can get a one-year exemption by visiting http://www.cityofventura.ca.gov/EPSBan or email EPSban@cityofventura.ca.gov.