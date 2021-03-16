LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Golfer Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he had been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was recovering at home in Florida from injuries sustained in last month’s rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” he wrote in a tweet. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Woods also thanked the “incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff” at both Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars.

“You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough,” he wrote. “I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods, who lives in Florida, was in the Southland at the time of the crash for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at The Riviera Country Club.

Following the Feb. 23 crash, Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA where he underwent surgery for multiple fractures to his right leg and ankle. He was later transferred to Cedars for follow-up procedures.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he did not expect Woods to face any criminal charges.

