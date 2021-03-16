CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
REDONDO BEACH

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – The powerful winds which shook the Southland during Monday’s storm also caused some damage across the L.A. metro area.

Winds brought down a gas pump canopy at a Shell gas station in Redondo Beach, Calif. March 16, 2021. (CBSLA)

Sometime before 9:30 p.m., the whipping winds downed two 75-foot trees at Oakley and Chelsea roads in Rancho Palos Verdes. No one was injured, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews were on scene working to cut up the trees.

In Redondo Beach, the winds also tore off the canopy covering the gas pumps at a Shell gas station at North Prospect Avenue and Beryl Street at around 7:30 p.m. No one was hurt in that incident either.

The wind brought down trees in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. March 16, 2021. (CBSLA)

Redondo Beach Fire Department crews were on scene working to secure the structure.

