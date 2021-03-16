REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – The powerful winds which shook the Southland during Monday’s storm also caused some damage across the L.A. metro area.
Sometime before 9:30 p.m., the whipping winds downed two 75-foot trees at Oakley and Chelsea roads in Rancho Palos Verdes. No one was injured, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Crews were on scene working to cut up the trees.
In Redondo Beach, the winds also tore off the canopy covering the gas pumps at a Shell gas station at North Prospect Avenue and Beryl Street at around 7:30 p.m. No one was hurt in that incident either.
Redondo Beach Fire Department crews were on scene working to secure the structure.
RELATED: Snow Shuts Down 5 Freeway Through Grapevine As Brief Winter Weather Hits Southland