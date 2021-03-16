LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A shooting suspect was barricaded near the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday afternoon.
There were reports of shots fired around noon on 21st Street, which is about a mile north of the USC campus.
It appeared sometime before 5 p.m. that there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police, upgrading it to a SWAT situation.
One officer was struck and the suspect was reportedly down as well.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.