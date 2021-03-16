LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – From pop music royalty to everyday dog lovers, the French bulldog is the top dog in Los Angeles.
In its annual list of the most popular breeds released Tuesday, the American Kennel Club (AKC) named the Frenchie was number one, followed by the bulldog, Labrador retriever, German shepherd and golden retriever.
San Francisco and West Palm Beach, Florida, also had the Frenchie as their most city’s most popular pup.
Pomeranians were among the biggest movers this year, moving up one slot from No. 9 to No. 10 in what AKC said was the most significant change.
“The French bulldog continues to be a top favorite for people of Los Angeles for a third year in a row,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “This breed’s playful, alert and smart temperament make it a popular choice for both current and potential dog owners.”
The Frenchie has been in the news recently after Lady Gaga had two of her French bulldogs taken in a robbery in Hollywood last month.
Last week, a man and a woman who took an 8-week-old French bulldog from his owner in Redondo Beach were arrested, but the dog was later found unharmed.