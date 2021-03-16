SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department shot and wounded an allegedly armed man Tuesday evening in South Los Angeles.
According to LAPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of East 109th Street, near the intersection of Compton Avenue, for an unknown issue.
When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a man allegedly armed with a knife. It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting, but the man was struck and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
There were no officers injured in the confrontation. The investigation into the shooting was ongoing Tuesday night.