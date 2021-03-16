LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a retired detective was caught on camera using a racial slur during a confrontation with a Black man.
The video, posted to social media, was reportedly taken Saturday following a crash in Valencia and shows the former detective demanding the other man provide his driver’s license.READ MORE: Family Demands Justice For Hector Hernandez, Man Killed By Fullerton Police Officer
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that his office would review 370 cases handled by the man who he said was a homicide detective.
READ MORE: Officer Injured, Suspect Dies In Shootout With Police During Barricade Near USC
The video in question is disturbing & involves a former homicide detective exhibiting racist tendencies. @LADAOffice is taking immediate action & has identified several cases where this individual was a witness. We are in the process of notifying defense attorneys in such cases. https://t.co/ksQhGuo1t4
— George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) March 17, 2021
LAPD issued a statement pledging its full cooperation with the process.
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has announced they will be reviewing 370 cases handled by the retired LAPD detective. The Department has pledged full cooperation with the process.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 17, 2021
Neither Gascón nor LAPD identified the retired detective.MORE NEWS: Only On KCAL 9: ‘Healing Garden’ At LA Hospital Honors COVID-19 Victims, Highlights Resiliency Of Frontline Workers
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)