By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a retired detective was caught on camera using a racial slur during a confrontation with a Black man.

The video, posted to social media, was reportedly taken Saturday following a crash in Valencia and shows the former detective demanding the other man provide his driver’s license.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that his office would review 370 cases handled by the man who he said was a homicide detective.

LAPD issued a statement pledging its full cooperation with the process.

Neither Gascón nor LAPD identified the retired detective.

