ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Fire crews responded to an Ontario neighborhood Tuesday after a massive explosion caused by a large cache of fireworks rattled nearby homes.

According to the Ontario Fire Department, multiple units were are on the scene of a reported explosion in the area of San Antonio and Maple Avenue.

Multiple units are on scene of a reported explosion in the area of San Antonio and Maple. Please stay out of the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — Ontario Fire Dept. (@OntarioFireDept) March 16, 2021

Dan Bell with the City of Ontario said it was believed there was a large cache of fireworks being stored at the home.

Ontario Chief Gayk was on the scene and confirmed that a cache of professional-grade fireworks exploded. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused them to explode.

It was reported that multiple peripheral buildings were involoved in the blast. The fire department did not confirm if there were any injuries or what the nature of the incident was.

One CBSLA employee who lives nearby reported that his entire house shook and that there was smoke in the air from it.

A Twitter user posted a video of the explosion saying, “Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood.”

Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood pic.twitter.com/LmUrtgl0oK — pms♑️ (@Prudencepms) March 16, 2021

People were advised to stay out of the area.